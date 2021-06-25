Have you ever noticed a ping pong table as you were strolling through Bronson Park? Personally, I thought it was nice to have the table and assumed that people would just...bring their own paddles.

Well, it turns out even if you don't have your own paddles you can still enjoy the table thanks to the Kalamazoo Public Library. They recently shared a post, seen below, reminding people in Kalamazoo that you can "check out" the paddles as you would a book:

In the same post, they hinted at other, potential items that could also be "checked out". Currently, the Kalamazoo Public Library also loans out Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops but, they're looking for input from the community of what other things could be useful.

Items like tools, sewing kits and cooking appliances have already been suggested. But, if you have something to add you may do so by taking the survey here.

Get our free mobile app

According to WWMT News Channel 3, patrons would be able to check out items for free for three weeks at a time. Not only does that sound convenient should you suddenly find yourself in need of something you normally don't use in your home but, think of the help this can provide to people who are potentially struggling financially. That can not only provide some relief but prevent the unnecessary spending of money on something that's going to be used once. Take my Instant Pot, for example. We just HAD to have it and now...now it sits gathering dust in my pantry.

The hope is to have the program running by August of this year. But, for that to happen the Kalamazoo Public Library needs our input. Again, you can find the "Library of Things" survey here. As well, if you need information about things they currently loan out (ping pong sets, Wi-Fi hotspots, laptops) you can contact the library here.