Kyle Rittenhouse Met With Former U.S. President Donald Trump [PHOTO]

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on murder charges last week and he has been on a "tour" as of late.

He recently sat down with Carlson Tucker of Fox News to tell his side of the story and now he has met with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rittenhouse contacted Trump and asked if he could visit him because he was a fan, and that is when Trump says he opened the doors to Mar-a-Lago Club to him and his mother.

Trump told Fox News that he got to know the teenager, who was tried for killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Getty Images

The two posed for a photo and President Trump's son, Donald Jr., shared their photo on social media, which you can see below.

Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges and is a free man, and now, he says that he and his legal team are deciding if they will pursue defamation lawsuits against some high-profile people and even members of the media.

If you missed Kyle Rittenhouse on Fox, here's what he had to say in regards to his future plans, since being acquitted on all charges.