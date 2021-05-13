Lanterns On The Lake In Portage Lets You Honor A Lost Loved One

For anyone who's been unfortunate enough to lose someone they love, an event is coming up that will give you a chance to honor them. Lanterns on the lake will be held Saturday, May 15th at Ramona Park & Beach at 8600 S Sprinkle Road Portage, MI 49002. This event is touted as a great way to honor loved ones with words of hope and encouragement:

Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy while you decorate your lantern. Live music will play until launch time at 9:30 PM. Participation is limited to 100 people due to social distancing requirements. Lantern kits, including a floating lantern to launch on the water and a marker to decorate your lantern with your family, will be distributed to each registered participant beginning at 8 PM. To avoid impacting the environment, Portage Parks & Recreation will retrieve all of the lanterns from the lake after the festival.

How Do I Get Registered?

Registration is required by May 14th for each person wishing to attend. Visit mypark.portagemi.gov and click on the Recreation Activities & Facility Rentals button. Originally registration was scheduled to end on the 12th, but there has been an extension made to their event page here. Registration for the event is $10 per person (each person must register and will then receive a lantern kit).

As of the morning of May 13th, there are still 26 spots left to register for. The event is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The weather looks to be good for Saturday night, so a very warming sunset should set the tone for an emotional night.