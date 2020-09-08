Lightning Strike Causes Fire On Albion College Campus

Lightning strike blamed for sparking a fire at Baldwin Hall on the campus of Albion College.

Courtesy of Albion Department of Public Safety

The Albion Department of Public Safety responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 to the Albion Collge campus for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the fire was found to be coming from the south peak of the attic to Baldwin Hall. The Albion Department of Public Safety along with Sheridan Township and Albion Township Fire immediately began fire suppression efforts. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the building. There were no reported injuries.

According to crews on the scene, the fire appears to have been started by a lightning strike to the building.

Courtesy of Albion Department of Public Safety

A spokesperson for Albion College thanked members of the Albion College Campus Safety as well as responding crews for their swift actions. Baldwin Hall, where Albion College food service is stationed, has reopened and resumed service to students who are asked to enter through the front entrance only at this time.