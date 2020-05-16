Detroit Lions' QB, Matthew Stafford is currently selling his home and it's exactly how you would expect a football player to live.

The 12,285 sq ft. (in total) Bloomfield Hills home is listed for $6.5 million and sits on an all-sports lake with an infinity pool (MY DREAM)! Not only that, according to the listing, it's the largest one in the state. The house is incredible and has everything for those who love to entertain. The 5 bed, 7 bath house even has an indoor half-basketball court with the original floors from the Pontiac Silverdome when the Pistons played there in the 80s.

Other than the pool, my favorite part of this mansion is all the natural lighting that comes into it. Or maybe it's the 625 bottle temp-controlled wine cellar. I'm not sure, but at least when it's gloomy and depressing outside, I know I can drown my sorrows in the wine cellar.

In addition to all the incredible things it has, there's also a sauna, three car heated garage, and private gated entry.

So why are the Stafford's selling? The Detroit Free Press reports that Matt and his wife Kelly are expecting their 4th child and she no longer wants to live on a lake or have a pool with 4 kids all under the age of three.

They purchased the home in 2013 and did a massive renovation and addition in 2016. Their real estate agent told the Free Press that the Stafford's are looking for property in Michigan.

This house is pretty dope and if you've got a few mill laying around maybe we can go in on this together.

Just take a look for yourself.