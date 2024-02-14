Who’s Made The Most Money Playing for the Detroit Lions?

This is an updated version of a post made in 2023. That version of the article can be read here.

A lot has changed in Detroit when it comes to the Lions franchise. After winning the NFC North and two home playoff games, the franchise is being viewed as a Super Bowl contender for the next few seasons.

It's been a long time since the Detroit Lions were viewed in such high regard, but that doesn't mean the team has been without its superstar players over the years. Big-time players make big-time money, and the players in the gallery below have made more cash than anyone else in franchise history.

Of course, with inflation and the league's absurd payroll spike over the years, there aren't many players from before 2000 on this list. Props to the few who got the bag before getting a bag was a thing.

First things first, all of these numbers come from Spotrac. It's worth noting that NFL contracts aren't technically completely public. As such, these numbers may not be perfectly accurate, though they are as close as you're likely to find without your own sources inside the Detroit Lions building.

It might also be worth noting that this isn't a ranking of the greatest Lions ever. Some guys were overpaid. Some guys were busts. Those guys are on the list because of what they reportedly made while playing for the franchise.

Some guys didn't get paid enough. Whether it's because of the era they played in or front office negligence, if they weren't one of the top-25 highest-earners in franchise history, they aren't on the list.

But first a few notes on players currently on the roster that could soon make the list.

First up is Tracy Walker, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2024. Last year Walker's three-year, $25 million contract was restructured, which means he's due over $8 million if he remains on the roster through a void year in his contract. He was benched in Week 15, so don't expect him to make it that far, at least not on his current contract. If he does stay in Detroit on his current contract, he'd jump to #16 on the list.

All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell will be on this list next year at #25, as the final base year of his rookie contract will bring him to just over $24 million in career earnings. After his 5th-year option and subsequent contract extension the Lions will no doubt sign him to, he'll be well on his way to becoming one of the highest-paid players in franchise history.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will also need a new contract soon and he'll be well deserving of being one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Spotrac currently has his market value listed at $26.3 million per year, a figure that would instantly put him in the top 25.

So let's get to it, the 25 highest-earning Detroit Lions of all time.

