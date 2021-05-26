Lunchtime Is About to Get More Festive in the Kalamazoo Area

What I love most about living in Kalamazoo is the fact that there's still so much I've yet to experience. Live events, for example, have been highly regarded by everyone around me since I moved here. The pandemic, or panorama as the kids are calling it, has obviously hindered that. That's why I'm overjoyed to hear about events returning.

Lunchtime Live is one of those events making a comeback.

Posted by the Discover Kalamazoo Facebook page, Lunchtime Live is a seasonal, weekly event that welcomes food trucks to Bronson Park for a couple of hours for locals to enjoy on their lunch break. Genius!

According to Kzooparks.org, this season's Lunchtime Live will kick off on Friday, June 11th from 11:30am - 1:30pm and is free to attend. That schedule will apply every Friday until September 10th. As mentioned above, food trucks will be present along with live music too and vendors as well.

As far as Covid-19 guidelines go, organizers encourage attendees to continue to practice caution and to always follow the CDC recommendations.

Along with the return of Lunchtime Live, the post from Discover Kalamazoo also hinted at the return of Concerts in the Park, also known as Summertime Live. The Greater Art Council of Kalamazoo recently posted the upcoming concert schedule with the first being held on June 6th in Kalamazoo at Bronson Park.

The series continues throughout the summer at different locations like Kindleberger Park in Parchment, Flesher Field Gazebo in Oshtemo, and in Downtown Kalamazoo. You can see the full schedule here.

