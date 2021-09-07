Walk the Mackinac Bridge in Less Than a Minute [Video]

See a time-lapse video of 21,000+ Michiganders continuing the time-honored tradition of walking the Mighty Mac on Labor Day.

Since 1958, Michigan has marked the Labor Day weekend with a march across the Mackinac Bridge. The unofficial end-of-summer rite of passage was missed for the first and only time in 2020. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years, and while overall numbers were down in 2021, organizers and participants were elated.

Returning for the walk this year after the only cancellation since 1958, we weren't sure what to expect. Although total participation is less than we've had in recent years, there were still thousands of very happy faces on the bridge today, all glad to revive this tradition. -Kim Nowack, Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director

A chilly morning with overcast skies soon warmed up and the sun came out as runners made the first trip across the world’s fifth-longest suspension bridge at sunrise. high above the blue-green waters of the Straits of Mackinac. Thousands of walkers followed, led by Governor Gretchen Whitmer at the front of the parade.

I am honored to be a part of this quintessential Michigan tradition as we celebrate Labor Day together on the Mighty Mac. Today we recognize the contributions of working people who fought tirelessly for their rights. Unions helped build Michigan’s middle class, and as Governor, I will continue to fight with working people, for working people, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect. -Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The 2021 walk was the 63rd event, continuing an annual Michigan tradition that we love. Take a look at the time-lapse video below and see 21,000+ walk the Mighty Mac.

