Mackinac Island Wedding Reception Not Ruined Because Of Fire, Islanders Come Together To Save The Day

Many have heard about the fire that caused $1 million dollars of damage to the very large residential home called Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island on the evening of Sunday, May 30, 2021. What you may not have heard is the great news of the businesses and their staffs on Mackinac Island that came together to save a wedding reception.

A couple had gotten married that day and had just started their wedding reception next door to the Brigadoon Cottage at the Mackinac Island Yacht Club. MLive is reporting just after the guest were seated about a minute into the father-of-the-bride speech they noticed the fire.

What happened next is all good news and something you would see in a movie.

The Yacht Club staff called the Mission Point Resort staff and arranged for the wedding reception to be moved to their facility down the road. They used carriages, bikes and whatever else they could to move all of the necessary items from the Yacht Club to Mission Point.

We are told that within 30 minutes the reception was back on at Mission Point.

Many pitched in to help this couple on their wedding day. Even a local restaurant opened up their kitchen so the Yacht Club chefs could finish preparing the dinner for the guests. The article even states the staff from Mission point who was not working that day heard about what happened and came to help however they could.

The bride, Elizabeth Landuyt said they were “very grateful and very blessed.”

Her newly minted husband, Jake Landuyt put it this way:

“We were blown away…To see all our guests basically in the same spot as we had set up before. It was disbelief and overwhelming in the positive way. To go from that same state of disbelief to the exact opposite, we’re just so blessed to have friends and family there that were willing to do it.”

Mission Point’s vice president of sales and marketing, Liz Ware said:

“We love being a part of the amazing Mackinac Island community, where people and fellow businesses can come together to make magic happen…Our entire team at Mission Point was proud to be a part and followed our brand pillars in delivering hospitality from the heart and to always do the right thing. Our core values include going the extra mile and working hard together with a great sense of Michigan pride, and we believe this is one of the reasons the Landuyts’ wedding reception was a truly celebratory occasion.”

What a great story they will have to remember for the rest of their lives and what a great story to start our Friday and weekend off with.

