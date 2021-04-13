Magna Cosma Casting Expansion Planned for Battle Creek

If you haven’t driven Clark Road to River Road in Battle Creek’s Fort Custer Industrial Park in a while, you might be surprised by the industrial development there, and more is on the way.

Magna is looking for a tax break from the City of Battle Creek as they consider expanding its Cosma Casting Michigan manufacturing operation the Fort Custer Industrial Park.

Magna provides a comprehensive range of body, chassis, and engineering solutions to global automotive customers. Their high-pressure aluminum castings are targeted to manufactures of lighter vehicles with reduced environmental impact. If a local tax abatement for the expansion is approved the company says the project would generate more than $31,900,0000 in investments at the Battle Creek site, and that could lead to Magna hiring 68 new employees over the next three years. Those jobs would pay between $15 - $35 per hour, depending on the position.



Magna’s current facility, located at 10 Clark Road N., will be expanded by roughly 50,000 square feet to support additional manufacturing for the automotive sector. Before choosing Battle Creek, Magna considered other locations around the country. The company will be hiring a mix of engineering, project management, and skilled employees. The company plans to begin recruiting employees soon. Interested applicants can visit their website by clicking here.

“Magna has been a proud member of the Battle Creek community since 2013, and we’re pleased to have an opportunity to expand our operations and continue supporting our customers with great products,” said Bryan Bowersox, general manager of Cosma Casting Michigan.

As part of the expansion and additional jobs, Magna will participate in the Battle Creek “TRAIN” (Talent Retention, Attraction, and Inclusion iNcentive) program. The program is a partnership between Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) and Battle Creek-area companies designed to attract employees to the city of Battle Creek.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is supporting the project with a six-mill State Education Tax exemption estimated at $309,000 over 12 years. “Magna’s continued investment in Michigan means good jobs for our residents and further solidifies our state’s continued leadership in advanced automotive manufacturing and mobility,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President Josh Hundt. “We’re pleased to work with our local partners and support this expansion as we continue to work toward economic recovery for all Michiganders.”

