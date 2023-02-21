How to Top the Hiring List For The Marshall Ford Battery Plant

Ford Motor Company has announced that 2026 is the expected target for firing-up production at the new automotive battery plant that is coming to Marshall Township, Michigan.

If the idea of snagging a high-paying job at the state-of-the-art industrial plant appeals to you, now is the time to begin preparing, and Kellogg Community College is the place to start.

KCC will be hosting an Express Enrollment Event at the college’s Regional Manufacturing Technology Center (RMTC). The goal is to offer students everything they need to start a training program in the industrial trades, including financial aid assistance, advising, a tour of the campus, and onsite registration.

The RMTC sounds quite impressive. A KCC press release states,

The facility is a true industrial facility with hundreds of working machines, technical tools and equipment in dozens of training labs to offer students and trainees hands-on, real-world experience in their chosen career field.

In a press announcement, released by the State of Michigan on February 13th, Dr. Paul Watson II, president of Kellogg Community College, said the college is excited about the opportunity to partner with a manufacturer entering the region, adding,

Kellogg Community College is ready to provide workforce-specific training, technical expertise and customizable academic degree pathways that will allow our young people to thrive in rewarding jobs that are in their own community.

With KCC partnering with Ford Motor Company, experience in Industrial Trades from the local community college would be a big step towards gaining employment at the new facility. And better yet, you may qualify for financial assistance towards getting the training.

The Express Enrollment Event takes place on March 1st, at the Regional Manufacturing Technology Center, located in the Fort Custer Industrial Park, in Battle Creek, at 405 Hill Brady Road.

To take advantage of the express enrollment be sure to bring the following information that is required to get the ball rolling:

A photo ID

Transcripts from high school and all colleges attended

ACT, PSAT, or SAT scores (which can be used in place of KCC’s placement test if less than five years old)

Individuals interested in financial aid assistance should bring their 2021 federal tax information

If you have any questions concerning the Industrial Trades program, or event, you can contact the KCC Admissions office at adm@kellogg.edu or call (269) 965-4153. General student registration information can also be found at kellogg.edu/registration.