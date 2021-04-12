Marshall Home Explosion Injures Eight Including Children

An overnight explosion and fire in Marshall left eight injured and the home a total loss.

The late-night silence was shattered as an explosion and fire severely damaged a home and left eight people inside injured and hospitalized. A family member of those injured tells us there were children in the home at the time; one is fighting for her life and a toddler had surgery related to injuries suffered during the incident this morning.

According to a news release from the Marshall Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire in an occupied home at 532 Clinton Street at approximately 1;43 a.m. Monday, April 12.

Upon arrival, the first fire crews found the home fully ablaze with walls blown out and multiple victims who made it outside the home. The victims were transported to Oaklawn Hospital and Bronson Kalamazoo. The names of the victims and the extent of their injuries are being withheld by fire officials at this time. According to the news release, all 8 people who were in the home at the time of the explosion and fire are accounted for.

The home suffered extensive damage and is likely a total loss. There are unconfirmed reports that the home was under construction prior to the explosion. Michigan State Fire Marshall has been contacted to investigate. The cause of the explosion and fire is undetermined at this time.

A news conference is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. Please check back for further updates.

Multiple agencies responded to provide support at the scene to the Marshall Fire Department including Marengo Township Fire Department, Marshall Township Fire Department, Marshall Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff Department, Marshall Ambulance, Marshall Electrical Department, Consumer Energy & Marshall Water Department.

