Marshall Man Dead After High Speed Chase And Shooting

A Marshall man is dead and three law enforcement officers have been put on paid administrative leave, following an overnight shooting on Friday, in Fort Custer Industrial Park. According to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department, around 12:15 AM, two officers in the same patrol car spotted a vehicle swerving into and out of oncoming traffic lanes. They attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle sped away. A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined the chase, which ended at Skyline Drive and Logistics Avenue. There, the 22-year-old, Marshall man left the roadway and crashed into the woods. As officers approached on foot, he suddenly drove towards officers, and all three officers fired on the vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a BCPD vehicle before crashing again into the woods. Officers and paramedics attempted to give the driver first aid, but he died at the scene.