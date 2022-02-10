One of the largest mansions in the state has just been put up for sale and I have one question: who lived here?! There is nothing modest about this must-see $11.5 million estate near the Detroit Metro area.

If you need space, this country estate has got it- all of it! The 16,500 square foot home sits on 22 acres and has all the amenities you'd need to ensure you never have to leave your home again including its own ornate movie theater, game room, tennis court, dry sauna, and indoor pool and hot tub.

Built in 2005 by Vito Anthony Homes, the mansion features ornate custom features and was designed by architect Dominick Tringali. The home highlights old-world European craftsmanship with plenty of custom ornate wooden floor inlays, hand carved stone and wooden archways, and gold-leaf accents. In total there are 118 rooms, 118 windows, and 131 doors.

To sweeten the deal, the listing states the international antiquities and fine art are included with the sale! However, the art isn't just on the walls but it's also on the ceiling as the estate features gorgeous hand-painted ceiling frescos. Like I said, there's nothing modest about this mansion-- and that includes the bedrooms!

There are a total of seven bedrooms in the home. The highlight is the master bedroom which includes one of the home's numerous fireplaces, a bonus sitting room, his and her walk-in closets, and his and her master bathrooms! You never have to interact with your partner if you don't want to.

This mansion houses 20 bathrooms total, 10 of which are full baths. There are also two additional guest houses with their own garage space, plus an amazingly landscaped garden with gazebos, pergolas, and a heated conservatory. Sold!