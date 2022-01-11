The quarantine guidance for Michigan K-12 schools has been updated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

It's tricky as a parent to know when to send your kid to school if they have a common cold or sniffle but the state of Michigan has now mirrored the update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to COVID-19.

FOX 17 reported, that K-12 students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or display symptoms should isolate regardless of vaccination status.

Their rule of thumb is if your child is positive or has symptoms, monitor from when they were exposed through day 10. Isolate for five days after your child either felt symptoms or after their test. If the student improves they can return to school on days six through ten but must wear a mask. If a child is unwilling to wear a mask or unable to, then the child must stick to the 10-day quarantine.

If your child has a fever, they must stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without having to use fever-reducing medication.

If students or staff members at a school get exposed by someone who has tested positive, they are to quarantine for the first five days, test on the fifth day, and wear a mask around the other six to 10 days.

It is important as a parent to watch your child closely regarding their symptoms. Even check their temperature multiple times throughout the day. Look for shortness of breath or cough. If those symptoms develop then get your child tested immediately and have them isolated while waiting for their results. If your child winds up testing positive then just follow the recommendations above.

