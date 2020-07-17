You MUST Now Wear A Mask When Shopping At Meijer

With the Covid-19 situation still on the rise in the state of Michigan, many grocery stores are doing the responsible thing and making sure all of their customers remain safe during the pandemic. One of the key factors in that is making it a requirement to wear a mask at all time while shopping inside. Kroger and Walmart have already began implementing this rule and now Meijer is reminding everyone that they also have made it a requirement.

If you plan on doing shopping at any of the Kalamazoo, Portage, Three Rivers, Plainwell, Battle Creek, South Haven, Benton Harbor or Stevensville locations, you won't be allowed in without a mask.Last Saturday, Meijer sent out an email to their customers and posted a message to their Facebook page, to announce the change:

Beginning Saturday, July 11, 2020, all Meijer customers must now wear a face covering or face mask when shopping at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station in Michigan as required by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, unless customers have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings. We encourage customers to consider using Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside pick-up as alternative options for their shopping needs.

Many small town shop owners in Southwest Michigan have come under fire lately after refusing to enforce the mask policy and to keep people safe, which has been met with anger and frustration as Coronavirus cases continue to rise. The CDC recently stated that if we all wore masks for 6 weeks, we could decimate Covid-19, but we all know that won't happen.