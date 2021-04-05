Where are all the Michigan Big Boy Restaurants?
I have been a fan of the classic Big Boy sandwich ever since I was a kid. Other kids I knew loved the Slim Jim, Swiss Miss, and Brawny Lad.
Of course, being a kid, one of the main attractions for me at Big Boy were the free comic books (Stan Lee wrote the Big Boy stories from 1955-1961) and I had to have one whenever we went to the restaurant.
Big Boy began in 1936 as Bob's Pantry in California. The name was changed in 1938 when 6-year-old Richard Woodruff came into the restaurant. Bob said, “Hello, big boy!” and somehow it clicked...so much so, that the eatery name was changed forevermore. Out of all the different Big Boy franchises – Bob's, Frisch's, Ken's, Shoney's, and many others – the one that stood out in Michigan was Elias Brothers.
It feels like its getting harder and harder to find Big Boys in Michigan, but guess what? There seem to be plenty throughout our state.
According to Menuism.com, here are Michigan locations of Big Boy Restaurants:
Adrian
Alma
Alpena
Ann Arbor
Bad Axe
Battle Creek
Bay City
Big Rapids
Birch Run
Bloomfield Hills
Bridgeport
Brighton
Brooklyn
Cadillac
Caledonia
Caro
Cedar Springs
Charlotte
Cheboygan
Chelsea
Clare
Clio
Coldwater
Davison
Dearborn
Detroit
East Tawas
Essexville
Fenton
Flat Rock
Fort Gratiot
Garden City
Gaylord
Grand Blanc
Grand Rapids
Grandville
Grayling
Greenville
Grosse Pointe
Hartland
Hastings
Hazel Park
Howell
Ionia
Kalamazoo
Kalkaska
Lake Orion
Livonia
Ludington
Mackinaw City
Manistique
Marquette
Marysville
Mason
Midland
Milan
Milford
Monroe
Mount Clemens
Mount Pleasant
New Baltimore
Novi
Okemos
Owosso
Paw Paw
Petoskey
Plainwell
Riverview
Rochester
Romulus
Sandusky
South Haven
South Lyon
Southfield
St. Ignace
St. Johns
Sterling Heights
Stevensville
Taylor
Traverse City
Troy
Utica
Warren
Washington
Waterford
Wayland
West Bloomfield
West Branch
Whitmore Lake
Wyandotte
Wyoming
Ypsilanti
I have a feeling that some of these could possibly be closed by now, so if you know of any, let me know. In the meantime, take a look at the Big Boy photo gallery below!