Where are all the Michigan Big Boy Restaurants?

I have been a fan of the classic Big Boy sandwich ever since I was a kid. Other kids I knew loved the Slim Jim, Swiss Miss, and Brawny Lad.

Of course, being a kid, one of the main attractions for me at Big Boy were the free comic books (Stan Lee wrote the Big Boy stories from 1955-1961) and I had to have one whenever we went to the restaurant.

Big Boy began in 1936 as Bob's Pantry in California. The name was changed in 1938 when 6-year-old Richard Woodruff came into the restaurant. Bob said, “Hello, big boy!” and somehow it clicked...so much so, that the eatery name was changed forevermore. Out of all the different Big Boy franchises – Bob's, Frisch's, Ken's, Shoney's, and many others – the one that stood out in Michigan was Elias Brothers.

It feels like its getting harder and harder to find Big Boys in Michigan, but guess what? There seem to be plenty throughout our state.

According to Menuism.com, here are Michigan locations of Big Boy Restaurants:

Adrian

Alma

Alpena

Ann Arbor

Bad Axe

Battle Creek

Bay City

Big Rapids

Birch Run

Bloomfield Hills

Bridgeport

Brighton

Brooklyn

Cadillac

Caledonia

Caro

Cedar Springs

Charlotte

Cheboygan

Chelsea

Clare

Clio

Coldwater

Davison

Dearborn

Detroit

East Tawas

Essexville

Fenton

Flat Rock

Fort Gratiot

Garden City

Gaylord

Grand Blanc

Grand Rapids

Grandville

Grayling

Greenville

Grosse Pointe

Hartland

Hastings

Hazel Park

Howell

Ionia

Kalamazoo

Kalkaska

Lake Orion

Livonia

Ludington

Mackinaw City

Manistique

Marquette

Marysville

Mason

Midland

Milan

Milford

Monroe

Mount Clemens

Mount Pleasant

New Baltimore

Novi

Okemos

Owosso

Paw Paw

Petoskey

Plainwell

Riverview

Rochester

Romulus

Sandusky

South Haven

South Lyon

Southfield

St. Ignace

St. Johns

Sterling Heights

Stevensville

Taylor

Traverse City

Troy

Utica

Warren

Washington

Waterford

Wayland

West Bloomfield

West Branch

Whitmore Lake

Wyandotte

Wyoming

Ypsilanti

I have a feeling that some of these could possibly be closed by now, so if you know of any, let me know. In the meantime, take a look at the Big Boy photo gallery below!

BIG BOY GALLERY