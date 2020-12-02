Michigan Brewer Introduces ‘Big Gretch’ Beer and Gov Whitmer Approves

A Brewmaster in west Michigan decided to use his downtime during the pandemic shutdown to brew a tribute beer to Governor Whitmer.

'Big Gretch' beer is the latest creation from Rake Beer Project, and is generating quite a bit of buzz. The people at Rake are suffering through the pandemic shutdown the same way everyone is, but they want to make it clear that this is not a slam of Governor Whitmer. In fact, according to the original report, Governor Whitmer has actually sampled 'Big Gretch'!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you were hoping to get your hands on some Big Gretch beer, I hope you have already put your order in. As of late Tuesday night, the original batch has been completely sold out.

The response to the beer was incredible, and a little unexpected by the brewers. They talked about how quickly the supply went in their Facebook post above.

This is the largest single batch of beer that we have ever produced, and the most cases that we have ever released at once, all gone in under just 10 minutes. To those of you who were unable to get some, we apologize deeply.

10 MINUTES! That's insane, but it shows that even during a pandemic you can find ways to have big wins.

The big question now is if Rake will decide to make another batch of the Big Gretch beer or not. I hope so, because I would love to get my hands on some but then I'll have a whole new problem. Do I drink it or keep it as a souvenir of just how crazy things were in 2020?