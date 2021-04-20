Michigan Congresswoman Caught Up In War Over Words And Intent

She’s only been on the job a couple of months. But Michigan’s 10th Congressional District Representative, Republican Lisa McClain is moving into the forefront. She’s doing something hardly any of the long-standing GOP leaders are doing. She’s taking on California Democrat Maxine Waters. Representative McClain says the outspoken Democrat Waters went over the line recently. Way over. McClain says Waters is condoning violence and trying to prompt violence in response to the trial and potential jury decision over the death of George Floyd.

The California Congresswoman went to Minnesota this past weekend. A number of reporters caught up with her and asked her questions about the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd. Fox News reports that Waters responded if the former police officer is found not guilty, “We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Speaking on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan Representative McClain said if Waters was a Republican and said that, controlling Democrats would have already voted on expelling her from committee assignments, and maybe even from Congress itself.

McClain says the phrase, “…get confrontational…”, can only be viewed in one way. Promoting violence. McClain says, “The words 'get more confrontational' - what do those words mean? Are those not the words of someone - that someone would use if they wanted to incite more violence or insurrection? If the majority cares about this institution, if the majority cares about our nation, they need to get their own house in order and tamp down on the vile rhetoric."

But Congresswoman Waters claims her words are being distorted and Republicans are trying to send a message to white supremacists. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is coming to the support of Waters saying she did nothing wrong. Speaker Pelosi however says Representative McClain should be the one in the spotlight and needs to apologize for her comments.