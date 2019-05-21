Michigan Facing a Shortage of Loving Homes for Foster Children

May is Foster Care Awareness month and the need to take note is even greater than ever this year. Currently, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) states they need to find homes for approximately 13,500 children. Sadly, there are only 6,000 homes prepared and ready to take on children in the state at this time.

Times occur when a child needs to be removed from their home and the care of their parents. Many of these children are able to be placed in the care of relatives. There are times when that is not the best or most available option and that's when the foster care system steps in to provide those safe, stable, and loving homes for children until they can be safely returned to their parents. These placements even become permanent for the child in some situations.

If you are looking to open your home and heart to a child in need by becoming a foster parent, contact a foster care navigator at 855-MICHKIDS. Foster care navigators are experienced foster parents who can assist you in answering questions and guiding you through the foster home licensing process. You can forever change the life of a child in need of some extra love.