Let’s face it…what other state can beat Michigan when it comes to fall colors?

NONE OF ‘EM.

And where are the best places in Michigan to see these luxurious autumn colors? Most Michiganders agree: the place to go is north, preferably into the Upper Peninsula.....but almost anywhere, in any county in the whole state will have their own personal patches of beauty during the fall...so you really don't have to travel far.

My personal favorite places are:

BOIS BLANC ISLAND

DRUMMOND ISLAND

HUDSON-MILLS METROPARK

INDIAN RIVER

IRONWOOD

KEWEENAW PENINSULA

M-123

MACKINAC ISLAND

PICTURED ROCKS

TAHQUAMEMON FALLS

TUNNEL OF TREES

US-2

US-10

And there are plenty of places along the shores of lakes Michigan, Huron, and Superior. I know I really don’t have to tell you how beautiful Michigan is in the fall…so I’ll just show you instead. Below is a gallery of remarkable Michigan fall colors...featuring Gaylord, Grayling, Lake Superior, Marquette, Munising, Pictured Rocks, Tahquamenon Falls Park, and Warren Dunes...

Some of you may look at these pictures and think, "Wow! These are in Michigan?"

You bet they are.....and there are plenty more.

So, the answer to the question "where are Michigan's best fall colors?".......

A: Everywhere.