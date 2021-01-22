Michigan Families Get Monthly Food Assistance Increase

Families that have been affected by COVID-19 over the past year or so have seen a continued increase in their food assistance program. On Thursday those families found out they were getting another increase with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, aka SNAP. They will now see a 15% increase in their monthly allowance until June 2021.

According to Fox 2, under the extension announced by the state, food assistance recipients will see an increase of 15% added to their Bridge Cards by the end of January. This is in addition to benefits added earlier in the month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

No Michigander should worry about how they’ll put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our state, and we must continue providing crucial support to families that need it most. I want to thank Sen. Stabenow for her leadership in securing this important increase and for her tireless efforts to expand access to food assistance, which has brought relief to so many Michiganders in need throughout this pandemic.

Here's a breakdown for allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their household size:

One Person -- $234.

Two Persons -- $430.

Three Persons -- $616.

Four Persons -- $782.

Five Persons -- $929.

Six Persons -- $1,114.

Seven Persons -- $1,232.

Eight Persons -- $1,408.

I'm glad there's assistance for Michigan families because so many are struggling right now.

