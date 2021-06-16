Two Michigan Guys Shave Their Heads to Help Cousin with Alopecia

This video of these two Michigan brothers will restore your faith in humans.

Chloe Marie Bean is a social media influencer who not only has not let alopecia slow her down, but she embraces it. The dictionary defines Alopecia this way,

the partial or complete absence of hair from areas of the body where it normally grows; baldness.

Alopecia can be a difficult condition to grow up. Especially if you're female. Not having hair can be damaging on a person's self-esteem. Chloe has been inspiring people all over the world while taking us on her journey on social media. She currently has nearly half a million followers on TikTok @chl0ebean. The video of her two cousins, Michigan brothers Grant and Carson, cutting their hair that they had let grow out for nearly 2 years has gone viral. The TikTok below, that Chloe upload on May 27th, has been viewed over 3 million times. That doesn't count the youtube, facebook and IG views.

Chloe takes her cousin's "former" hair for a test drive.

Now that her cousins have donated the hair, what's next?

Chloe walks through a little bit of the process of creating a wig out of human hair during her appointment at Wigs for Kids in this video.

Chloe showed her cousins her love and appreciation in an instagram post,

Blessed is an understatement. They grew their hair out for more than a year just so I could have a human hair wig made from family♥️ @grantwalkersnyder & Carson, thank you x100

You can follow Chloe Marie Bean's story by clicking here.