Did a Romulus Gas Station Get Caught Ripping Off Customers?

Did a viral TikTok just catch a Michigan Marathon station ripping off customers with slot machines?

Last Friday a truck driver that goes by the handle "GearGrindingHyena" on TikTok went viral after a rollercoaster ride after (allegedly) almost being ripped off at the Madco Truck Plaza in Romulus, Michigan.

In the video below, the truck driver explains that while she was filling her truck up, her mother was inside playing one of the slot machines. It happened to be her lucky day as she won $222. When her mother attempted to cash out, the cashier said that they didn't have the money on hand and she would have to come back tomorrow. Since they live far away from this gas station, that was not an option for them. In fact, it is unclear if that is actually legal. When pressed about the issue, the cashier then said the slot machines were for entertainment purposes ONLY. That's when the TikTokin' truck driver called the local police. While they waited for the police to arrive the cashier allegedly taped handwritten notes on the slot machines that read "Entertainment Only."

GearGrindingHyena GearGrindingHyena loading...

You can see in the viral video below, that the sign was not on the slot machine previously.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday morning someone commented on the video that the slot machines have been removed from the gas station since this video was uploaded. We do not know if the Michigan Gaming Control Board is investigating this incident yet. This wouldn't be the first time the state of Michigan has busted gas stations for this type of practice.

The cashier ended up giving the woman the $220 she won after they threatened to contact the gaming commission. The video has been viewed over 2.3 million times for far in the last 5 days.

Meet the Flint Area Folks Who've Competed for Real Money on TV Game Shows Jeopardy, Wheel, Millionaire, you name it, Flint-area folks have been on it.

Over the last several decades, we've seen lots of people from our area competing for and sometimes even winning big money.

Our list includes a former Grand Blanc resident whose Jeopardy strategy is still used today and is reputed to be a maneuver that Alex Trebek hated.

And we even have one gentleman from Flint who's considered a game show expert, appearing on five different shows over the years.