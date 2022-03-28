The Wolverines held off a late rally to defeat Quinnipiac, 7-4, to earn their way to the National Championships in Boston.

This Is The Wolverines 26th Trip To The Finals

Michigan has been to the Frozen Four more than any other school, and there first trip since 2018. They will face Denver in the semi-final on Thursday, April 7. The other match up will be between Minnesota and Minnesota State. The games will be played at the TD Garden in downtown Boston.

The Wolverines once again got off to a quick start at the Regional in Allentown, PA, with Nolan Moyle scoring in the first minute of the contest against the Bobcats.

Five minutes later, Jimmy Lambert made it 2-0 off a face off, and the Wolverines were out to a great start for the second game in a row. They added two more goals in the second period to open up a 4-0 lead.

Quinnipiac Rallied Late To Make A Game Of It

But the Bobcats refused to go quietly into the good night, and the third period was a wild one.

Michigan native Wyatt Bongiovanni put in from the right circle to make it 4-2 halfway through the final stanza, and that was followed within minutes by a rebound by Desi Burghart to pull the Bobcats within one, 4-3.

But the Wolverines squashed the rally when Quinnipiac coach pulled his goalie for an extra attacker with 4 minutes left, leading to a three quick empty net goals by senior Michael Pastujov, Olympian Brendan Brisson and Moyle again, to clinch the teams' trip to Boston.

Western Michigan Comes Up Short In Their Bid

The Broncos nearly made it two Michigan teams in the Frozen Four, but they were upended 3-0 by Minnesota in Worcester, MA. It's the Golden Gophers 22nd trip to the championship round. They will face cross state rival Minnesota State in the other semi-final next Thursday.

The Broncos had a stellar season under new coach Pat Ferschweiler, going farther in the post season than they've ever been before.