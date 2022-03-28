Death of Woman at Battle Creek Apartment Considered “Suspicious”

Few details have been released regarding the body of a woman found over the weekend at an apartment in Battle Creek. But investigators have indicated that the circumstances of the woman's death are considered suspicious as they continue to look into what happened leading up to her death.

Police were called to Cherry Hill Manor apartments Saturday afternoon to conduct a welfare check. A woman had contacted authorities after not hearing from her mother in several days. She had become concerned about her well-being.

When officers arrived at the apartment at around 1:30 p.m., it was locked. They were able to obtain entry by picking a lock on one of the doors. Once inside, the woman was found unresponsive and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman’s death is considered suspicious, but no information about the cause of death or what led to them believing it is a suspicious incident has been released at this time. Officials have also withheld the name of the woman at this time.

We will provide more updates when they are made available.