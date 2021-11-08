It's not a new concept but a good reminder to hunters that they can donate their venison to hungry families around the state once again this year.

The Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is teaming up with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to collect venison donations from across the state to help feed hungry families.

MSAH is a nonprofit organization that coordinates participating licensed game processors throughout the state as drop off locations for whitetail deer harvested by hunters during the hunting season and deer harvested through deer management practices.

For the past 30 years, the estimated amount of venison utilized at food banks, pantries and shelters through the MSAH program is 831,519 pounds. That equates to 3,326,076 hot nourishing meals donated to Michiganders.

According to Up North Live, you can also donate money to the cause. If you purchase your license on DNR eLicense, you can add your donation at checkout. You can also just donate through the eLicense website, no license purchase is necessary.

You can also donate your entire deer for a shot to win cash and prizes. All you have to do is donate your legally harvested deer at any Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger participating processor during the 2021 hunting season. You can also donate at the deer drive happening at Jay's Sporting Goods in Clare November 16-20 or Franks Great Outdoors in Linwood on November 16 and 17.

Michigan hunters helping Michigan families, a tradition that helps thousands across the state.

