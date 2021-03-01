MI DNR Offers Turkey Hunting and Steelhead Fishing Clinics

If you are looking to get into more hunting and fishing, the DNR is offering clinics.

There is no shortage of things to do outdoors in Michigan. Now the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hooking you up with a chance to learn more about hunting and fishing options in this great state.

The Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy is giving you the opportunity to learn more about ice fishing, steelhead fishing, and turkey hunting. These clinics will be held throughout March at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac.

On March 6th, you can sign up for the Hard Water School. This is a one-day, introductory class on ice fishing. The class will be held outdoors and teach you how to set up equipment, how and where to fish, ice safety, and rules and regulations. The cost is $35 which includes one-on-one instruction with a pro, lunch on the ice, bait, and a goodie bag.

The Turkey Hunting Clinic will be held on March 13th. This class will teach you about turkey hunting laws, habitats, gear, calling, and more. The Turkey Hunting Clinic includes lunch and door prizes for just $30 each.

If you are into fishing, the DNR is offering the Steelhead Clinic on March 20th and 21st. The professional academy staff will teach strategies and techniques for catching Steelhead. Students will also hit the Manistee River to learn how to fish and what to look for. This call is $25 and includes lunch on Saturday.

For more details on these classes, click here.

Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources