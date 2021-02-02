Michigan, Indiana and Ohio are Infested with Bed Bugs

7 of the 10 most bed bug infested cities are in the Midwest. I'm itching just thinking about it.

Every year Orkin releases it's "Top 50 Bed Bug Cities" list. The rankings combine bug treatments for both homes and businesses like hotels to come up with their findings,

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2019 – November 30, 2020.

Chicago went from #3 last year to the #1 most infested city on the list this year. Here's a list of cities in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana that landed on Orkin's top bed bug city list for 2021. You can see the full top 50 list by clicking here.

Michigan had 4 cities land in the top 50. Detroit and Grand Rapid were unfortunately top 10.

#4. Detroit, MI

#10. Grand Rapids, MI

#21. Flint, MI

#48. Lansing, MI

Indiana had 3 cities in the top 50 with one in the top 10.

#7. Indianapolis, IN

#33. Fort Wayne, IN

#41. South Bend, IN

If you're wondering why you itch every time someone says the word "Ohio." It maybe because they have 6 cities in this top 50 most infested list. They also lead the U.S. with 3 cities in the top 10.

#5. Columbus, OH

#6. Cleveland, OH

#8. Cincinnati, OH

#27. Toledo, OH

#28. Dayton, OH

#40. Youngstown, OH

Important note: since this study is based on treatment data that is specific to one company, Orkin. The results may depend on cities and state that have the most or least number of Orkin locations.

In case you needed more info on these creepy crawlers. Here's a bonus video from the show Deep Look on bed bugs.

