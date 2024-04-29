What’s With the Michigan Takeover Maps?
A bizarre trend occurred over the weekend. While I was engulfed in the NFL Draft, apparently most of the world was preparing for world domination from Michigan.
Now, to be fair, Michigan won the weekend. Detroit shattered the NFL's three-day draft attendance record, putting Green Bay on serious notice next year.
Of course, with so much attention being given to the state, the meme pages and the /r/Michigan subreddit took full advantage.
Now, if I understand correctly, the trend started with a map that theorized what Michigan looked like if it bordered all of the Great Lakes. After all, this is the Great Lakes State.
Unfortunately, that post was removed in the Michigan subreddit, but you should still be able to see the map here.
Then the snowball got rolling. Fast.
the next post wondered what would Michigan look like if the state didn't take from Minnesota and New York, but instead took from Canada.
As one Redditor jokingly pointed out, Michigan would get "40%" of Canada's population in such an event. The next gave Canada its population back and decided to take the whole Northwest Territory, including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and a chunk of Minnesota's most populated areas.
Another aimed to take some of the Dakotas and all of Iowa too by reclaiming the original Michigan Territory.
This got Wisconsin and Minnesota's subreddits a bit worried.
Despite Wisconsin and Minnesota's concerns, Michigan scaled its invasion even further, claiming the entirety of North and Central America. https://www.reddit.com/r/Michigan/comments/1cfxskz/the_new_republic_of_michigan_takeover_plan/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button
Of course, this is all in good internet fun, and this article is just to catch up anyone who is out of the loop on the joke.
That said, there is a serious conversation to be had about Michigan not bordering all of the Great Lakes or having Toledo. Just remember, the chances of Michigan getting bigger are small, but not zero.
