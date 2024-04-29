What&#8217;s With the Michigan Takeover Maps?

What’s With the Michigan Takeover Maps?

Canva

A bizarre trend occurred over the weekend. While I was engulfed in the NFL Draft, apparently most of the world was preparing for world domination from Michigan.

Now, to be fair, Michigan won the weekend. Detroit shattered the NFL's three-day draft attendance record, putting Green Bay on serious notice next year.

Of course, with so much attention being given to the state, the meme pages and the /r/Michigan subreddit took full advantage.

WBCKFM logo
Get our free mobile app

Now, if I understand correctly, the trend started with a map that theorized what Michigan looked like if it bordered all of the Great Lakes. After all, this is the Great Lakes State.

Unfortunately, that post was removed in the Michigan subreddit, but you should still be able to see the map here.

Then the snowball got rolling. Fast.

the next post wondered what would Michigan look like if the state didn't take from Minnesota and New York, but instead took from Canada.

What if Michigan was bigger ( OC )
byu/HighOnGrandCocaine inMichigan

As one Redditor jokingly pointed out, Michigan would get "40%" of Canada's population in such an event. The next gave Canada its population back and decided to take the whole Northwest Territory, including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and a chunk of Minnesota's most populated areas.

Never suspected this sub would be all for Michigan Irredentism but I’m all for it let’s just take all of the Northwest Territory byu/Flammenwerfer-Gas inMichigan

Another aimed to take some of the Dakotas and all of Iowa too by reclaiming the original Michigan Territory.

Not sure what all these "What if Michigan was bigger" posts are all about but since we're on the topic, why not just go with the michigan territory of 1833-1836?
byu/MittenMan68 inMichigan

This got Wisconsin and Minnesota's subreddits a bit worried.

Comment byu/Brain_in_human_vat from discussion inwisconsin

Comment
byu/Brain_in_human_vat from discussion
inwisconsin

Comment byu/DannyJoy2018 from discussion inminnesota

Comment
byu/DannyJoy2018 from discussion
inminnesota

Despite Wisconsin and Minnesota's concerns, Michigan scaled its invasion even further, claiming the entirety of North and Central America. https://www.reddit.com/r/Michigan/comments/1cfxskz/the_new_republic_of_michigan_takeover_plan/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

The new republic of Michigan takeover plan byu/BrockenRecords inMichigan

Of course, this is all in good internet fun, and this article is just to catch up anyone who is out of the loop on the joke.

That said, there is a serious conversation to be had about Michigan not bordering all of the Great Lakes or having Toledo. Just remember, the chances of Michigan getting bigger are small, but not zero.

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes

If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

17 of the Goofiest Cannabis Store Names in Michigan

These cannabis stores around Michigan have some excellent business names.

Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill

Filed Under: Canada, Detroit, Illinois, Indiana, K-Zoo View, Michigan, Midwest, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin
Categories: Michigan

More From WBCKFM