The Best Michigan Made Gifts For Him/Her Found on Etsy

Whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day, Christmas, Birthdays, or whatever other celebratory occasions, finding the perfect gift can prove to be a bit challenging.

Luckily, there are a number of options for whoever you're shopping for that you can find on Etsy. The best part? They're all made in Michigan.

Now, full transparency, I'm someone who loathes the fact that things are still labeled "for him" or "for her." A gift is a gift and shoving people into tiny boxes just feels silly at this point.

With that being said, I know that searching for "gifts for her" and so on is still a normal thing which is why I have the below gifts divided as such.

Here are a few ideas for both him/her/them/everyone that you can find right now on Etsy:

For Her

1. Faygo Rock & Rye Candle

If there's one thing Michiganders of all genders love...it's Faygo. This Faygo Rock & Rye candle is made by the Etsy store heartofmichiganstore and is shipped from Howell, MI. Need a scent other than Rock & Rye? This store sells a number of different Faygo scented candles and wax melts too.

2. Petoskey Stone Wine Bottle Charm

A Petoskey stone carved into the shape of the state of Michigan? It doesn't get more Michigan-made than that. This gift is made by the Etsy shop LakeshoreStonesLLC which uses Petoskey stones in a number of ways. Whether you're looking for home decor, worry stones, beads, and more...you can find it here. All gifts are shipped from Alanson, MI.

3. Handmade Great Lakes Mug

Whether the person on your list is a tea drinker, a coffee drinker, or a beer drinker this handmade mug depicting the Great Lakes would make an awesome gift. Shipped from Milan, Michigan, the Etsy shop Mooreville Pottery makes all of their mugs by hand. They have a ton of options as far as sizes, colors, and designs including some mugs that look like wrapped license plates. See more here.

4. Michigan Made Soap

Who doesn't love some soap? Especially, when it's handcrafted. The Etsy shop AromaScentsLLC specializes in Italian-inspired soaps and candles. The above gift comes with three bars of soap all of which are handmade, vegan friendly, and made with natural ingredients.

5. Jewelry Trays

From the Etsy shop Ladywoodgoods, these Michigan-shaped jewelry trays can be used for practically anything. If you're looking for something other than jewelry trays, this shop also creates custom pet ornaments, plant stands, home decor, and more all of which are shipped from Detroit.

For Him

1. Michigan Roots Rocks Glass

Engraved and dishwasher safe, this Michigan roots glass is sold by the Etsy shop SaltySpouse. Made in and shipped from Rockford, Michigan, this shop has all kinds of engraved glassware. Even a sippy cup for the kids!

2. Magnetic Knife Block

A space saver and, often, a kitchen favorite is a magnetic knife block. This one is made by the Etsy shop The Hillview Craftsman and ships from Kalamazoo, MI. Aside from handy organizational tools, this shop also makes gorgeous cutting boards and charcuteries trays.

3. A Custom Viking Tomahawk

Speaking of sharp things, this custom Viking tomahawk would be an epic gift for the person in your life who has an affinity for Vikings. Handcrafted by the Etsy shop TRForge, this shop creates a variety of customized weaponry. All items ship from Buchanan, MI.

4. Handmade Cribbage Board

While the game of cribbage may be a little difficult to learn, what a gorgeous playing board to have in your collection. The Etsy store Chisel & Stitch Shop created this beautifully engraved cribbage board. Aside from cribbage boards, the shop's bio says that they're happy to craft custom orders too. All items are made in and shipped from Utica, MI.

5. Michigan State Shaped Bottle Opener

Perfect for the beer drinkers in your life, this Michigan-shaped bottle opener can also be personalized. Created by the Etsy shop Skull Creek Designs out of Midland, MI, you'll also find things like wall-mounted guitar holders, end tables, coasters, and a lot more.

And those are just a few of the choices. Finding the perfect gift for a loved one is, in itself, very special. But, finding a unique gift that's crafted locally? You'll be the hero of the day.

