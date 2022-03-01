Michigan Man Manages to Tally Up Nearly 40 Felony Charges during Routine Traffic Stop

A man from Michigan could be charged with 39 separate crimes after he was arrested during a routine traffic stop last week.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office says in release from Monday that a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation. It happened on Friday evening, February 25 just after 8:30 p.m. in an area of Balk Rd. in Sherman Township. They did not specify what the violation was but quickly learned that the 40-year-old man from Sturgis driving the vehicle did not have a valid license.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located numerous amounts of illegal material, a lot of it related to counterfeiting. The items included large amounts of phony cash and counterfeit business and personal checks. Along with tools suspected of being used to make the counterfeit material, they also located fake identification cards said to be from three different states. Altogether the various charges related to what they found tallied up to potentially 39 felony criminal charges.

The man, who has not been publicly identified at this time, was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail and an arraignment is expected soon. Officials have not indicated whether or not he will be brought to charges on all 39 of them.

They also have not indicated if they believe there are others who were working with him who may be under investigation or if this was just a single man operation. There also have been no reports if any counterfeit money had been used at any local businesses related to this case.