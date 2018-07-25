Michigan Man Arrested For Climbing Mount Rushmore

Think it would be rush to climb Mount Rushmore? Be prepared to get arrested and pay a fine.

That's exactly what happened to 19-year-old Zachary Schossau from South Rockwood, Mich., a village in Monroe County in the southern tip of the Detroit metro area.

WDIV reports that park rangers arrested Schossau after he scaled the memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota on Sunday.

Schossau appeared before a federal magistrate Monday. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay a $30 court processing fee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and National Park Service warns anyone with a similar idea that climbing Mount Rushmore is illegal and violators will be prosecuted.