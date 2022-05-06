Lil’ Bro Michigan State’s Ring Sticks It To Michigan, But Does It?

One way of looking at the ring Michigan State Football had minted is, it's a celebration of both the Peach Bowl victory and, during the season, the win again "big brother" Michigan.

On the other hand, (no pun intended) the Michigan game had nothing to do with the Peach Bowl; the team Sparty beat, Pittsburgh was without the eventual first quarterback drafted in the just-completed NFL Draft -Kenny Pickett, and really all it does is reinforce that you have a complex about being "little brother".

A piece in Barstool Sports supports that, too. If you want to be one of the big boys, why are you doing something as piddly as this? A battleship doesn't use a fly swatter.

And here's some more: State has won 10 of the last 14 "showdowns". Act like it. If you don't want to be "little brother", then, don't keep doing little brother stuff. Let's look at the great example from the world of football, the Mannings. Little brother (though if you're keeping score, he's actually brother number three) Eli Manning went out and won two Super Bowl rings. In fact, for about five years he had more rings than Peyton.

There's also a realistic opinion: No matter what you do, you'll never be the big brother. You can have your moments in the sun, but you are never going to be big brother. Ask the New York Mets, the Chicago White Sox, and even Auburn University.