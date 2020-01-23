Michigan Recalls Over 9,000 Marijuana Vaping Products

There has been a lot of reporting about the dangers of vaping. It started with a number of people getting very sick with deadly lung illnesses and some eventually dying from what was determined to be their vaping. The scientist and doctors believe it has to do with the vitamin E acetate’s use in the vaping cartridges.

Vitamin E acetate is used as a cutting agent in the process of making marijuana vaping products. It is believed to be harmless when applied topically, it can “interfere with normal lung functioning” when inhaled, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just yesterday Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency recalled various flavors of Savage brand vaping concentrate sold by Plan B Wellness, a licensed medical dispensary at 20101 Eight Mile Rd. in Detroit. Yesterday’s recall included 1,360 medical marijuana cartridges that were sold and 8,020 cartridges that were pulled from shelves and inventory for disposal.

If you were in the Detroit area and bought a medical marijuana vaping product by a company called Savage Stick here are the package numbers to look for and turn in:

Savage Stick, package no. 1A405010000426A000000015, sold between Oct. 3 and Nov. 22; and one cartridge each of Blackberry Kush, package no. 1A405010000426A000000743; GG#4, package no. 1A405010000426A000000744; and Runtz, package no. 1A405010000426A000000746, each sold Jan. 16.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency said:

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to Plan B Wellness for proper disposal…Plan B Wellness must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

If you experience any negative health effects after using the recalled products you should immediately seek medical assistance and contact the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, by email to MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or by phone, 517-284-8599.

Recently Michigan’s House Judiciary Committee introduced three bills that would ban the processing and sale of any marijuana or tobacco products that contain vitamin E acetate, making it a misdemeanor punishable by fines of up to $10,000.

Those House Bills 5159, 5160 and 5161 are now on their way to Michigan’s full House of Representatives for further review and possibly updating. If the legislation passes the House and Senate it would need to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to become law.

