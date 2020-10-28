Michigan Residents Get Break On I.D. Renewals

Michigan residents will be able to hang onto their expired State Issued I.D’s, a little longer, thanks to a bill that was signed by Gov. Whitmer, on Wednesday.

The Bill will extend the validity of enhanced driver licenses, enhanced official state personal identification cards, and official state personal identification cards that expired on or after March 1, 2020. Each will now be valid until December 11, 2020. The bills also waive late fees for the renewal of these cards.