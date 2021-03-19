When I was a teenager in Florida, some folks would keep a jug of Magic Mushroom Tea in their fridge. Psychedelics were quite popular in the U.S. in the '60s and '70s. Peyote buttons and Magic Mushrooms are now heading down a similar path of another popular natural drug, marijuana.

Pot was decriminalized in Ann Arbor back in 1972, we’ll before Medical and Adult Recreational marijuana became legal. There is a group known as Decriminalize Nature Ann Arbor that has persuaded the Ann Arbor City Council to do the same for some natural psychedelic drugs. What that means is police are not allowed to spend taxpayer money or resources to investigate any possession or private production which may be used for non-commercial use.

Oakland and Santa Cruz California and The Nation's Capital Washington DC have already decriminalized naturally occurring psychedelics, and Oregon has legislation in progress.

MLive reports,

“A compound found in so-called magic mushrooms, psilocybin produces visual and auditory hallucinations and profound changes in consciousness over a few hours after ingestion,” reads a Johns Hopkins Medicine analysis of recent research on the topic...“In 2016, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers first reported that treatment with psilocybin under psychologically supported conditions significantly relieved existential anxiety and depression in people with a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. “Now, the findings from the new study, published Nov. 4 in JAMA Psychiatry,suggest that psilocybin may be effective in the much wider population of patients who suffer from major depression than previously appreciated.”

Here in the United State the main four hallucinogens were certified illegal back in the '60s at the height of the hippie movement embracing psychedelic drug consumption.

Little public data regarding deaths and hospitalizations related to the targeted drugs has been available, but experts say they are broadly considered less harmful, because of their low toxicity, compared with other illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines. They are also considered to not be physically addictive.