Michigan Woman’s Tragic Murder Focus of Upcoming Episode of ‘Dateline’

Tune in, or set your DVR's because this a story you will want to watch. Friday night, October 22, will see the popular NBC investigative show, Dateline, showcasing a 2017 Michigan murder.

Egypt Covington was found murdered in her Van Buren Township on June 23, 2017 as the result of a robbery gone bad. In a March court testimony it was revealed that Egypt Covington’s accused killers were trying to rob her neighbor when they murdered the 27 year old.

According to reports, Covington was found with her hands bound with Christmas lights and shot in the head at close range. Three men; Shane Lamar Evans, of Sumpter Township, Timothy Eugene Moore, and Shandon Ray Groom, both of Toledo, are all charged in connection her death. They are currently awaiting trial in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Egypt Covington was a well known local singer popular around Ann Arbor for her performances. According to Mlive, Arbor Brewing Company released a seasonal beer, "A Girl Named Egypt", in her honor with a portion of sales donated to a foundation in her name to support charities related to music scholarship, animal welfare and victims of domestic abuse.

You can catch the Dateline episode featuring Covington's story on NBC at 9pm. The episode will include interviews from Egypt Covington’s family, as well as a private investigator hired by the family.