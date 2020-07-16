Michigan’s Adventure Waterpark Opens July 17, With New Protocols

With so many things being canceled this summer it was beginning to feel like nothing was going to be normal. Especially as we see a rise in positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. That's why this is great to hear that Wildwater Adventure waterpark at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon, officially opens to the public, tomorrow, Friday, July 17th.

Although unlike years past because of coronavirus there are new safety protocols in place as they reopen.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority, and we want them to feel confident that they can enjoy our waterpark in a manner that’s both safe and fun,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, Vice President and General Manager at Michigan’s Adventure and WildWater Adventure. “Our new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We are ready to welcome our guests back for some family fun.”

First off everyone wanting to go to WildWater Adventure Waterpark will have to have a reservation. It’s mandatory, that way they are able to control the capacity each day. Other changes include,

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

Social distancing markers throughout the entrance and waterpark, including water attraction queue lines;

Limited guest/associate contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitizing stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

As the waterpark reopens, they plan to just be open Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm. You’re also encouraged to download Michigan’s Adventure’s mobile app, for free, to book your reservations and make sure they are still open the day you plan to go. As we’ve seen with our favorite restaurants, that can change daily.

They also have information videos that you can watch before going to make sure you and your family are safe, and like their post of Facebook teases, ways to skip the line and turnstiles at the entry gate.