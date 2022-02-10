These Are Some of Michigan’s Coolest Water Towers

I've always had a fascination and liking for the water towers we have in Michigan, even though I had absolutely no idea what their purpose is. It's possible I may have learned about them when I was a kid, but I always just thought they were used to store water. But then how does it get there and how does it come out? Luckily HKY Water had the answer I was looking for:

The primary function of water towers is to pressurize water for distribution. Elevating the water high above the pipes that distribute it throughout the surrounding building or community ensures that hydrostatic pressure, driven by gravity, forces the water down and through the system.

Get our free mobile app

Simple enough right? It's gravity basically. But through the years people have used the opportunity to take their water towers and have some fun with them. They've also been spotted in some unlikely places. The old Tiger Stadium had one mounted along the center field wall. I also recently came across a picture of the old Detroit Zoo tower that really made me feel ancient, which I had totally forgotten about until I saw it.

We have some really cool and unique water tower designs in the state and I wanted to highlight some of the coolest ones that I've found, and would love for you to send me any photos you have of your hometown water towers to add to the list. I'm sure there's way more out there that I haven't come across yet.