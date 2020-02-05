Michigan’s Winter Free Fishing Weekend Dates Announced

Michigan's Department of Natural Resouces has announced the dates for the 2020 Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

Grab a fishing rod and enjoy some of the finest fishing Michigan has to offer during the 2020 Winter Free Fishing Weekend. This year’s weekend will be Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16. On those two days, everyone - residents and non-residents alike - can fish without a license. All other fishing regulations still apply.

Additionally, that weekend the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and more than 1,300 DNR-managed boating access sites.

Let's just hope there is enough ice for those hoping to ice fish. Much of Michigan has little to no ice cover due to fluctuating temperatures.

Several locations will host official 2020 Winter Free Fishing Weekend events perfect for the whole family, including:

In addition, no fishing license is required and the Recreation Passport fee will be waived Monday, Feb. 17, to coincide with the DNR's changeover to a new license sales system.

Read more about Michigan's Free Fishing Weekend and the new license sales system by clicking here.