More Plant Based Dining Options Coming to Battle Creek

Let me start off by saying I'm not a vegan. It takes a level of dedication that I just don't have at this moment. However, one of my oldest friends is vegan. One of her biggest frustrations is the lack of options for dining out. But, if you're living that plant based lifestyle in Battle Creek, more options are on the way.

VeggZ, a tiny eatery offering vegetarian and vegan options, was forced to adapt to the pandemic, like so many other restaurants. For them, that meant relocating. On their Facebook page, they announced that they've finally secured a new location to continue to serve the Battle Creek community.

The post, in part, reads,

Its official!! Veggz Cafe has a new home! A few more days and I will be serving vegan food again. It will be counter service with curbside service available. Menu is fresh with some old time favorites. Housemade soups, Panini's, Quiche, Mac n Cheese, snacks are just a few items to look forward too! Be safe and I will be seeing you all soon.

No official address or opening date has been made known. But, the post did include a street view of the new location (also pictured below).

Veganism is on the rise in the United States with a recent survey reported that about 39% of Americans are adding more vegan options to the dishes they consume. VeggZ is just one of 10 vegan and vegetarian options in the Battle Creek area, at least according to Happy Cow.

Vegan or not...if you make delicious mac n cheese...I'm there.