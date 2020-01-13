Must See: Thrilling Photos Of Lake Michigan Surfers

While many Michigan residents were busy stocking up at the grocery store and preparing to hunker down for a pending storm, a brave few suited up and grabbed their surf boards to hit the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.

******DISCLAIMER: Do not attempt. Dangerous. These are experienced individuals wearing appropriate gear and taking necessary safety precautions.******

Courtesy of Joshua Nowicki - Photography

The surfers were taking in the impressive waves in Saint Joseph, Michigan on January 11, 2020.

Waves in Lake Michigan were higher than those in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Lake Michigan temperatures near the shoreline hovered just above freezing.

The brave souls that took to the waves wore extra thick wet suits to protect themselves from the frigid waters.

