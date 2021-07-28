Battle Creek Man Beats Food Challenge That Had Been Unconquered for 11 Years

Food challenges seem to be everywhere, so it may surprise you that there was one in Michigan that went unconquered for 11 years until a man from Battle Creek came to town.

The place is Toveys Jolly Inn in Germfask, a hamlet near Manistique on the edge of the infamous Seney Stretch in the Upper Peninsula.

The food was the Jolly Giant and our champion is Nathan Klein from Battle Creek. He took the challenge while on a trip through the UP to Houghton. Here's how he describes the Jolly Giant Challenge on Facebook:

If you eat all of this 6 egg omelette stuffed with potatoes, peppers, sausage, ham, and mushrooms (and the toast) you get it for free, a hat, and get put on their wall.

Incredibly none of the stout and hearty Yoopers had completed the challenge in 11 years. It took a troll to show 'em how it's done.

Get our free mobile app

This wasn't the only food challenge Klein finished in the UP on the trip. He also downed a 7 egg omelette at The Miners Inn in Laurium in the Keweenaw. That 'ultimate omelette' now bears his name on the restaurant's menu.

Klein takes food challenges seriously and chronicles them on his YouTube channel including many close to home from the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas.

Check out him taking down the legendary Don't Even Think About it Burrito from Big Burrito near the WMU campus

Looking for more iconic restaurants in Michigan? Check out all of the places that have had a moment to shine on the Food Network:

MORE TO EXPLORE: Michigan Restaurants Featured On The Food Network

And here are some of the best burgers to be found in the state:

UP NEXT: 25 Best Burger Joints in Michigan