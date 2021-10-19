Do you have the same problem I do when you open up your medicine cabinet door in your bathroom -- things just come falling out of it? Maybe it's time to give that thing a thorough cleaning.

Many of us would be surprised how many outdated drugs -- both prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs -- we have in there. But what do you do with the prescription drugs that you no longer want? You shouldn't just throw them in the trash or flush them down the toilet.

Here is a much better solution...

This Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm, it is the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This day provides an opportunity for us to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths that can happen when prescription drugs get into the wrong hands. You can clean out your medicine cabinets and turn in -- safely and anonymously -- any amount of prescription drugs.

They had a similar collection day back in April and over 4,000 law enforcement agencies participated at a total of just over 5,000 collection sites. In total 839,543 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were collected. If you do the math, that's over 420 tons of drugs. Just here in Michigan, 25,347 pounds of drugs were collected -- over 12.5 tons!

The official DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day website makes it easy to locate a drop-off location near you.

Here is a public service announcement that was produced to promote the event...

If you have plans on Saturday and the collection times don't work for you -- no worries. There are places where you can drop off your unused prescription drugs all year long. Click here to find a drop-off location near you.