Native Michigan Fish Gone For A Century Making A Comeback Soon

Arctic Grayling fish, a once-prominent species in the waters of Michigan are on a comeback. Their iridescent pink bodies with large sail-like dorsal fins are a native species that have been MIA from Michigan waters since the 1930s..

So how does a once prominent native fish end up disappearing from our state for nearly a century? During the 1930s the fish was the victim of over-fishing, timber practices that stressed its native habitat and becoming victim to native species like the Brown Trout.

But thanks to the efforts of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative is bringing back a Michigan native species back to its origin.

“This was a really exciting day for the Arctic grayling initiative,” said DNR Fisheries Division Chief Jim Dexter. “A lot of planning and work has gone into this program and it’s great to see it moving forward.” -MLive

The Arctic grayling eggs came from Alaska and brought to Michigan where they were hatched. The plan is to let them grow up in a hatchery in the U.P. Once they reach an age where their best chance of survival is strongest they will be released into Michigan waters to repopulate the species. The approximate time frame is 4-5 years.

Check out photos here.