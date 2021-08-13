People from a hundred years ago, if they were alive today, would be spinning in their graves. Marijuana is legal, you can dance in public, there are gambling casinos going into stadiums (and imagine what the 1919 Black Sox scandal players would think of that), and now comes news that you'll be able to buy a beer or wine at the new Student Center being built at Western Michigan University.

According to MLive, the school is looking for an operator that already has experience in these kinds of operations. In that story, it says several local operators have reached out to Western, and for its part, Western is open to brewers outside of Kalamazoo, since there are brewers in Grand Rapids and Holland, for instance.

The school says part of the justification for this move is to "showcase the work of students in Western's sustainable brewing program". The goal is to feature local and regional Michigan beers, and with a robust wine industry just to the west of Kalamazoo, you would think that same would be true of that, too.

The school says "the pub will be open for lunch, dinner, and late-night fare, but the menu will be up to the operator to develop." The director of the Bernhard Center, Paul Terzino says there should be space for employees and students to enjoy as well as visiting families and community members.

"If there's a program at Miller Auditorium, maybe you come and have a bite or beer before you go to the show. Or after a football or hockey game you could stop in. There are all kinds of programs and events on campus that will pair well with a stop at the pub before or after." - Paul Terzino

