College in Michigan Named Among Best for Future Leaders

Higher education in the state of Michigan has unquestioned value. Take just about any school in the state and you'll find it ranked near the top in one or more categories.

TIME recently partnered with Statista to determine the best colleges for developing future leaders, creating a list of 100. Michigan universities and colleges are sprinkled throughout that top 100, but one landed in the top 10 among several Ivy League schools.

The study method was rather straightforward - look at the resumes of 2,000 leaders in the U.S., be it politicians, CEOs and the like, and see where they went to school. The schools were weighed fairly based on size and then ranked.

The No. 9 school in the country for developing leaders is the University of Michigan. Michigan is notable for creating leaders from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan Law School, and U-M School of Public Health.

It's no surprise the school ranked so highly on the list. The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the country. It's a tough school to get into, with just a 20% acceptance rate, but those who make it through are set up for success.

Michigan shared the Big Ten lead in the rankings with Northwestern University. The list ranked NU ahead of Michigan by one spot, but both scored an 85 in the scoring system that determined rank.

Ohio State did make the list, though the Wolverines have even more bragging rights over the Buckeyes for the gap between them. Ohio State landed at No. 42 with a score of 81.

(For what it's worth, each school ranked after No. 37 scored an 81. They weren't listed alphabetically, though, which would indicate some type of difference to rank the other 62 schools.)

Other Michigan-based schools to land in the top 100 include Michigan State at No. 48, Western Michigan University at No. 79 and Wayne State University at No. 100.