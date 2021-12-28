NFL Legend, Iconic Sportscaster John Madden Dies at 85

One of the most influential people in the world of football has passed away.

Get our free mobile app

CNN reports that the National Football League shared Tuesday night that former NFL coach and longtime broadcaster, John Madden, unexpectedly died Tuesday morning. A cause of death has yet to be released.

He was 85.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement,

On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families. We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.

Madden began his head-coaching career in 1968 with the Oakland Raiders at the age of 32.

As Reuters reports,

Madden led the then-Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 and became a fixture as a beloved television analyst after retiring from coaching.

He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Madden NFL video game, which Madden helped to create, debuted in 1988, and a new version continues to be released each year.

The (now Las Vegas) Raiders shared the below statement,

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.

Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable.

Hired as Head Coach of the Raiders by Al Davis at the age of just 32, Madden coached the Silver and Black for 10 seasons and compiled a remarkable 103-32-7 regular season record. From 1969-78, the Raiders posted winning records in each season, won seven division titles and qualified for the playoffs eight times. In 1976, Madden coached the Raiders to a 13-1 record and a 32-14 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, marking the franchise's first World Championship of Professional Football.

As professional football grew in popularity and influence, Madden and his Silver and Black teams played a significant role in some of the AFL and NFL's seminal moments, including the "Sea of Hands," "Immaculate Reception," "Holy Roller" and "Ghost to the Post," among others. Madden cemented his role as a football icon in the broadcast booth, serving as a leading color analyst for all four major television networks—CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC. His work on Monday Night Football, the inception of the annual All-Madden Team and his role in the Madden NFL series of video games made the Madden name synonymous with pro football.

In 2006, Madden was presented for enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame by Al Davis, who opened his speech by calling Madden, "A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider." The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Virginia, Joseph, Michael and the entire Madden family at this time.

As the news legendary coach's passing was shared Tuesday night, tributes began to pour in.