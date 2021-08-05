NFL Teams Want To Use Wristbands To Identify The Unvaccinated Players

There are some NFL teams that are planning to make their unvaccinated players wear colored wristbands. The players are not so happy about it and the NFL’s Players Association President (NFLPA) JC Tretter, the center for the Cleveland Browns, believes that teams are attempting to publicly shame their players.

ESPN is reporting about this very troubling story. There are many players and people involved with the NFL who have a big problem with this idea. I want to know who came up with this grand idea.

The NFLPA President JC Tretter said the following:

"It's a nonsensical idea…They say they need a differentiator between vaccinated and unvaccinated players. We already have a differentiator. The unvaccinated players need to wear masks. No other sports league uses any sort of scarlet marking or helmet decal or wristband, because they know it's not necessary and the teams know who's vaccinated, who's not vaccinated."

JC then brought down the hammer and said:

"So what it really comes down to is the NFL wanted to put a policy in place to try to shame unvaccinated players publicly about their status and make that known to everyone on the field…It shouldn't be the case because it's unnecessary. We all know who's vaccinated and who's not, and it doesn't need to be a scarlet marking on people's helmets or wrists."

You are right JC sounds exactly like the Scarlet Letter, what’s next the Jewish players will need to wear the Star of David?

The following is a table of how the NFL is treating vaccinated vs unvaccinated players:

Vaccinated players Unvaccinated players Will not be required to submit to daily Covid-19 testing. Will be tested daily. Will not be required to wear masks at team facilities, or during travel. Will have to wear masks at facilities, and while traveling. Will not need to quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19. Will need to self quarantine following exposure. No travel restrictions, or limits on movement. Will remain under same travel restrictions as 2020 season. Weight room activities will be unrestricted for players who are fully vaccinated. Will be required to limit their weight room numbers to 15 individuals. May use team cafeteria with no restrictions. Must socially distance during meals. Not allowed to eat with teammates. No limits on social, media, marketing or promotional opportunities. Not allowed to have social, media, marketing or promotion opportunities. May use team steam rooms and sauna as normal. Not permitted to use steam room or sauna. May eat with vaccinated family members and friends during team travel. Required to stay in team hotel for meals. May not eat in restaurants. Cannot interact with non-team members during travel.